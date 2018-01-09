Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 09 2018
By
AFP

US conveys 'concrete' steps for Pakistan: Pentagon

By
AFP

Tuesday Jan 09, 2018

An aerial view of the Pentagon building in Washington, US, June 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

WASHINGTON: The United States has told Pakistan what it must do if it wants Washington to resume paying out hundreds of millions of dollars in security aid, the Pentagon said Monday.

"Our expectations are straightforward," Pentagon spokesman Colonel Rob Manning told reporters.

"Taliban and Haqqani leadership and attack planners should no longer be able to find safe haven or conduct operations from Pakistani soil."

Last week, President Donald Trump froze payments worth $900 million from the "coalition support fund" for Pakistan, saying Islamabad is not doing enough to target Afghan Taliban and Haqqani group bases.

The coalition funding is set aside to refund Pakistani spending on counter-terrorist operations.

Also in question is almost $1 billion of US military equipment that has allowed Pakistan access to advanced military technology.

"The United States has conveyed to Pakistan specific and concrete steps that it could take," Manning said.

"We stand ready to work with Pakistan to combat terrorist groups without distinction. We will continue these conversations with the Pakistani government in private."

Pentagon officials are watching to see if Pakistan is going to retaliate against the US by cutting supply lines to US troops from its port at Karachi into Afghanistan.

So far, Manning said, there was no sign Islamabad was preparing to take that course of action. He stressed that the suspension of funding was not permanent "at this time" and that the money was not being diverted elsewhere.

US officials allege that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency and other military bodies have long helped fund and arm the Taliban for ideological reasons, but also to counter rising Indian influence in Afghanistan, whose government is backed by the US.

Islamabad denies those allegations and has called Trump's decision to threaten funding "counterproductive".

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Opposition likely to table no-confidence motion against CM Balochistan today

Opposition likely to table no-confidence motion against CM Balochistan today

 Updated 6 hours ago
NAB initiates probe into illegal lease of 275-acre land by KP govt

NAB initiates probe into illegal lease of 275-acre land by KP govt

 Updated 7 hours ago
FC apprehends three suspects in Dhadar, Mastung operations

FC apprehends three suspects in Dhadar, Mastung operations

 Updated 7 hours ago
Karachi hospital confirms 28 cases of H1N1 seasonal influenza

Karachi hospital confirms 28 cases of H1N1 seasonal influenza

 Updated 6 hours ago
After Trump, CIA chief accuses Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorists

After Trump, CIA chief accuses Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorists

 Updated 8 hours ago
PHC orders release of TNSM leader Sufi Mohammad

PHC orders release of TNSM leader Sufi Mohammad

Updated 9 hours ago
Qadri has allegiance to foreign powers, says Maryam Nawaz

Qadri has allegiance to foreign powers, says Maryam Nawaz

 Updated 10 hours ago
Sarfaraz Shah killing: President House officials deny reports of pardoning Rangers men

Sarfaraz Shah killing: President House officials deny reports of pardoning Rangers men

 Updated 9 hours ago
CJ takes notice of condition of Karachi hospitals, road blockades due to VVIP movement

CJ takes notice of condition of Karachi hospitals, road blockades due to VVIP movement

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM