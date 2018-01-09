Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 09 2018
Web Desk

WATCH: This is how Hasan Ali celebrated his fifty against NZ

Tuesday Jan 09, 2018

Who says he can’t celebrate his batting in his world-famous style as well?

We are used to seeing Hasan Ali do his trademark celebration after ripping through opponents’ wickets.

Hasan Ali's trademark celebration 

But today, he smashed New Zealand’s bowlers all over the park to reach his highest ODI score of 51 (off 31 balls), in the second Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI in Nelson.

And, of course, that warranted a memorable celebration.

Batting or bowling, Hasan Ali loves his style. So do his fans. This is how he celebrated his fifty against New Zealand in Nelson, January 9, 2018/Getty Images 

Needless to say, his trademark celebration looked as awesome as when he does it while bowling. Watch it here:

Fans couldn't get enough of it.

Even the ICC couldn't resist.

Celebration goals, indeed. 


