Tuesday Jan 09 2018
Web Desk

Deepika makes rare appearance with sister for BFFs with Vogue

Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 09, 2018

Bollywood starlet Deepika Padukone, who has been the focus of much attention due to the controversy surrounding her latest movie Padmavat,  was spotted with her sister Anisha Padukone in a chirpy mood on the sets of BFFs with Vogue. 

Donned in a checkered one shoulder dress for the show with sister Anisha, who was snapped in a white top with denim jacket teamed with ripped jeans, Deepika seemed to have a gala time at the show. 

The sisters looked quite happy as they got candid with the host of the show, Neha Dhupia. 

Here are some of the pictures from the shoot: 

Deepika was in an upbeat mood and she even did an exaggerated catwalk on the sets and her hilarious expressions stole the show. 

On the work front, Deepika's upcoming epic Padmavat (earlier titled Padmavati) is rumoured to release on January 25. The movie also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

