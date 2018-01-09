Pakistan needs independent foreign policy, not confrontation with US: Shah

قائد حزب اختلاف سید خورشید شاہ کی میڈیا سے گفتگو Posted by Geo News Urdu on Monday, January 8, 2018

FAISALABAD: Opposition leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Tuesday commenting on repeated US criticism said Pakistan will not take anyone’s dictation on its foreign policy.



Speaking to the media, Shah, however, said that Pakistan needs to tread carefully in its engagement with the US.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wants no confrontation with the US but only an independent foreign policy.

Even in the US, there is a huge lobby which opposes US President Donald Trump’s position on Pakistan, Shah added.

The PPP leader once again lamented that the government failed to appoint a foreign minister for four years before appointing Khawaja Asif.

Commenting on domestic politics, the opposition leader said that elections should be held as per the law and Constitution.

He added that Senate elections will be held according to their schedule.

About the PPP's alliance with Tahirul Qadri, he said that his party had demanded justice for Model Town incident victims from day one.