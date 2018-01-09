Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 09 2018
GEO NEWS

Pakistan needs independent foreign policy, not confrontation with US: Shah

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 09, 2018

قائد حزب اختلاف سید خورشید شاہ کی میڈیا سے گفتگو

FAISALABAD: Opposition leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Tuesday commenting on repeated US criticism said Pakistan will not take anyone’s dictation on its foreign policy.

Speaking to the media, Shah, however, said that Pakistan needs to tread carefully in its engagement with the US.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wants no confrontation with the US but only an independent foreign policy.

Even in the US, there is a huge lobby which opposes US President Donald Trump’s position on Pakistan, Shah added.

After Trump, CIA chief accuses Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorists

If Pakistan fixes this problem, we're happy to continue to be their partner, Mike Pompeo tells US media

The PPP leader once again lamented that the government failed to appoint a foreign minister for four years before appointing Khawaja Asif.

Commenting on domestic politics, the opposition leader said that elections should be held as per the law and Constitution. 

He added that Senate elections will be held according to their schedule.

About the PPP's alliance with Tahirul Qadri, he said that his party had demanded justice for Model Town incident victims from day one.

