PP-20 election result shows people support our policies: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) recent win in the by-election of PP-20 Chakwal-I constituency shows that the people of Pakistan support the party's policies.



PML-N candidate Haider Sultan won the PP-20 Chakwal-I by-election, bagging 75,655 votes, as per unofficial and unconfirmed results from all the polling stations.

Sultan was followed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominee Tariq Afzal, who managed to secure 45,702 votes.

The chief minister added that the politics of service were chosen by the people and the negative ones were rejected.

Meanwhile, senior PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said that the court of people has given their verdict on qualification and disqualification today.





