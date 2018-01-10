Teaser of Anushka Sharma-starrer Pari will leave you haunted

The movie, which has been produced by Anushka Sharma, also stars Kahaani-fame Parambrata Chatterjee.

Anushka Sharma, who is back to work after spending quality time with husband Virat Kohli, shared the first teaser of her highly-anticipated supernatural thriller Pari.



The 19-seconds long teaser begins with a closeup shot of the actress looking timid yet fearless. With every progressing second, her face starts to transform. Blood smears and flesh-deep cuts crawl out of her skin and she turns into your worst nightmare.

The movie title comes on the screen, Pari with a tagline, “Not a fairy tale.”

Anushka shared the teaser on her Twitter account with the caption: “Sweet dreams guys.’’

The teaser also revealed the new release of the film, which was expected to hit the screens on February 9. The movie will now release on March 2.



The movie, which has been produced by Anushka Sharma, also stars Kahaani-fame Parambrata Chatterjee. The movie has been directed by Prosit Roy.

While speaking about the movie, Anushka had earlier shared: “We have gone by instinct in choosing good cinema, and the audiences have liked both our films. Pari is a strong, engaging story and our team is brilliant. It's the kind of project that I love producing and delivering to audiences."