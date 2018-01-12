Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 12 2018
REUTERS

Director Guild embraces women, minorities in awards nominations

REUTERS

Friday Jan 12, 2018

Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan arrive at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, US, January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files
 

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood directors nominated a woman and two people of colour for their 2018 movie awards on Thursday in a line-up that favoured newcomers over veterans like Steven Spielberg.

Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig was among four first-time nominees announced by the Directors Guild of America (DGA), one of the most influential groups in Hollywood because many of its members also are voters in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which chooses the Oscars.

Only one woman — Kathryn Bigelow — has ever won the best director Oscar despite efforts by women to make inroads into behind the camera positions in Hollywood in recent years. Several Latino men and Taiwan’s Ang Lee have won the award.

Gerwig, 34, was joined by Mexican Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water, black first-time director Jordan Peele for racial horror satire Get Out, and Britain’s Martin McDonagh for dark comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

British director Christopher Nolan won a fourth DGA nomination for his war drama Dunkirk.

Spielberg, whose press freedom movie The Post attracted strong Oscar buzz last month, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, and Italian Luca Guadagnino, whose gay romance Call Me by Your Name is high on critics’ list, were all passed over by the DGA.

Peele, 38, got a second nomination in the first-time director category for Get Out, along with West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin, who made his directorial feature film debut with the drama Molly’s Game.

All five of the DGA nominees also won nods last week from the Producers Guild of America (PGA), which also has a track record of honouring the movie that goes on to win the best picture at the Academy Awards, the industry’s top prize.

In addition, the PGA recognized The Post, The Big Sick, Wonder Woman, I, Tonya, Molly’s Game, and Call Me by Your Name on its 2018 nominations list.

The DGA announces its winners on February 3 Oscar nominations are announced on January 23 and the Academy Awards ceremony takes place in Hollywood on March 4.

