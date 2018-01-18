Nawaz chairs party meeting at Jati Umra

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is presiding over a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) meeting in Jati Umra today.



Earlier, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived in Lahore to attend the meeting. He was received by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the airport.



Abbasi was accompanied by Federal Minister for Power Awais Leghari, his adviser on finance, revenue, and economic affairs Miftah Ismail, and Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb.



PM Abbasi arrived in Lahore and was received by Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: Geo News 2

Others attending the meeting include Nawaz's daughter Maryam, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.



Sources informed that Nawaz will chair another session on the political situation of Balochistan in the afternoon.

The meeting is expected to be attended by Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch, Minister for Maritime Affairs Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, among others.



'Balochistan CM issue a disservice to democracy'

On January 16, Nawaz Sharif, while speaking to the media outside the accountability court, remarked: "the Balochistan political issue needs to be taken seriously.

"This is a sick joke with the people," said the PML-N president, adding that he has summoned a meeting with the party's Baloch leadership on Thursday to find out why this happened.

The PML-N chief wondered how a person with 500 votes became the chief minister, adding that "this is a disservice to democracy, Pakistan and its people".

Last week, the PML-N government in Balochistan was rocked with a crisis as Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri was forced to resign following a no-confidence motion against him which was supported by some PML-N members.

The new chief minister, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, hails from the PML-Quaid and bagged the 2013 election from Awaran District with around 550 votes due to a boycott by the separatists.

PM, Shehbaz meet Nawaz

On January 15, the PM had arrived in Lahore after which he called on Nawaz at Jati Umra along with Shehbaz on a helicopter.

Sources said the meeting saw discussions on the country's political situation, party affairs and strategy for the upcoming elections, among other issues.

Sources said that later, Federal Railways Minister Saad Rafique joined the meeting, where the party leaders also discussed their plan to deal with the joint opposition protest happening a day later.