pakistan
Thursday Jan 18 2018
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan to make 'explosive revelations' today

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 18, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday took to twitter to continue his tirade from where he left off a day earlier at the joint opposition protest rally in Lahore. 

He posted on Twitter: "When a Parliament, which must protect nation's interests, passes a person-specific law allowing a disqualified person guilty of Rs 3 bn money laundering, tax evasion, concealment of assets, forgery & perjury to become head of a pol party, then such a law is a "laanath" on Parl."

He further termed his use of the Urdu damned "a mild word to use" challenging anyone who disagreed with him to conduct a public poll to gauge what people thing of "such a Parliament" going so far as to guaranteeing that most would condemn it. 

The PTI chairman finally announced he would be addressing a press conference this afternoon in which he would make "explosive revelations". 

Imran Khan on Wednesday had lambasted the parliament for allowing a 'criminal' to be elected as a party president.

"I damn the parliament that made a criminal the president of a party," he said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz's (PML-N) decision to elect ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif as its president.

Imran was addressing a joint opposition protest rally to seek justice for the Model Town tragedy in Lahore.


