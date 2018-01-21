Saba Qamar-starrer Hindi Medium bags Filmfare for best movie

Hindi Medium, which marked the debut of Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in Bollywood, was awarded Best Movie at the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards.

Hindi Medium, which marked the debut of Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in Bollywood, was awarded Best Movie at the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards.

The critically-acclaimed movie revolves around a couple's willingness to get their children admitted to best of schools.

It had garnered five notable nominations including Best Film, Best Director-Saket Chaudhry, Best Actor (Male)-Irrfan Khan, Best Actor (Female)-Saba Qamar, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Deepak Dobriyal.

The movie secured two awards in the 'Best Film' and 'Best Actor (Male)' categories.

On the other hand, the Critics' Award for Best Film was won by Newton. Vidya Balan secured that Best Actor (Female) award for her work in Tumhari Sulu.

The critics awards for best actor were won by Rajkummar Rao for Trapped and Zaira Wasim for Secret Superstar.

Best Director award was won by Ashwiny Iyer of Bareilly Ki Barfi, while Konkona Sensharma won the Best Debut Director work for A Death in the Gunj.

Here is a list of all the winners:

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Meher Vij for 'Secret Superstar'

Best Dialogue: Hitesh Kewalya for 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'

Best Screenplay: Shubhashish Bhutiani for 'Mukti Bhavan'

Best Original Story: Amit Masurkar for 'Newton'

Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Jackie Shroff for 'Khujli'

Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Shefali Shah for 'Juice'

People's Choice Award for Best Short Film: 'Anahut'

Best Short Film (Fiction): 'Juice'

Best Short Film (Non Fiction): 'Invisible Wings'

Best Music Album: Pritam for 'Jagga Jasoos'

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for 'Roke na ruke naina' - 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'

Best Playback Singer (Female): Meghna Mishra for 'Nachdi phira' - 'Secret Superstar'

Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for 'Ullu ka pattha' - 'Jagga Jasoos'

Lifetime Achievement Award: Mala Sinha and Bappi Lahiri

Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani for 'Galti se mistake' - 'Jagga Jasoos'

Best Background Score: Pritam for 'Jagga Jasoos'

Best Action: Tom Struthers for Tiger Zinda Hai

Best Cinematography: Sirsha Ray for A Death In The Gunj

Best Editing: Nitin Baid for Trapped