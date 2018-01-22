Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 22 2018
GEO NEWS

NAB files supplementary reference in Avenfield case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed in the accountability court on Monday a supplementary reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and four others in the Avenfield properties case.

Nawaz and his family face three references pertaining to the Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metals Establishment, their London (Avenfield) properties, and over a dozen offshore companies, including Flagship Investment Ltd.

Witnesses record statements in corruption cases against Nawaz, family

This was Nawaz's 13th appearance before the court, which has been conducting proceedings of three NAB references against the Sharif family

NAB informed the judge that the new supplementary reference which has fresh pieces of evidence against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader includes seven new prosecution witnesses, including two from the United Kingdom. 

Forensic expert Robert Radley and a close relative of Panama case Joint Investigative Team head, Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director Wajid Zia, will be the witnesses in the case, while two other witnesses are affiliated with the Ministry of Information.

NAB informed that it has taken the initial statement from the witnesses based in the UK.

The apex anti-corruption watchdog said that one of the witnesses belongs to a private media channel, while two others work under NAB.

NAB withdraws plea against change in Maryam, Safdar's indictment

NAB had appealed accountability court's removal of charges of submitting false documents from Maryam and Safdar's indictment in Avenfield reference

Moreover, it also informed the court that excerpts of TV interviews of Nawaz, Maryam, Hasan and Hussain are part of the evidence.

The Avenfield reference 

The Avenfield reference pertains to the Park Lane apartments (flats 16, 16-A, 17 and 17-A Avenfield House, Park Lane, London, United Kingdom), of the Sharif family and includes Nawaz, his three children, and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar as accused. 

Hasan and Hussain have been declared proclaimed offenders for not being a part of the proceedings. 

The Supreme Court judgment 

In its July 28 judgment, the Supreme Court had stated: "In preparing and filing this Reference, the NAB shall also consider the material already collected during the course of investigations conducted earlier, as indicated in the detailed judgments," the court ruled.

The Supreme Court had also given NAB the option to file supplementary reference(s) "if and when any other asset, which is not prima facie reasonably accounted for, is discovered".

