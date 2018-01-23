Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 23 2018
By
Awais Yousafzai

Nawaz, family reach accountability court for corruption hearing

By
Awais Yousafzai

Tuesday Jan 23, 2018

Former PM Nawaz, daughter Maryam and son-in law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family will resume its proceedings today. 

Nawaz has arrived at the Federal Judicial Complex along with his daughter Maryam after departing from the Punjab House in Islamabad. 

Three prosecution witnesses are expected to appear before Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir and record their statements. 

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed three corruption references against the Sharif family in September last year in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The references against the Sharif family pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz is accused in all three cases whereas Maryam and her husband, MNA Capt (retd) Safdar, are accused in the Avenfield reference only. 

All three have been indicted in the cases, with Nawaz's sons Hussain and Hasan declared proclaimed offenders due to their continuous no-show. 

Fresh evidence, new witnesses in Avenfield case 

On Monday, NAB filed in the accountability court a supplementary reference against Nawaz and four others in the Avenfield case.

NAB files supplementary reference in Avenfield case

The supplementary reference has fresh pieces of evidence against Nawaz and includes seven new prosecution witnesses

NAB informed the judge that the new supplementary reference which has fresh pieces of evidence against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader includes seven new prosecution witnesses, including two from the United Kingdom.

Forensic expert Robert Radley and a close relative of Panama case Joint Investigative Team head, Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director Wajid Zia, will be the witnesses in the case, while two other witnesses are affiliated with the Ministry of Information.

NAB informed that it has taken the initial statement from the witnesses based in the UK.

The apex anti-corruption watchdog said that one of the witnesses belongs to a private media channel, while two others work under NAB.

Moreover, it also informed the court that excerpts of TV interviews of Nawaz, Maryam, Hasan and Hussain are part of the fresh evidence.

Witnesses record statements in corruption cases against Nawaz, family

This was Nawaz's 13th appearance before the court, which has been conducting proceedings of three NAB references against the Sharif family

At the last hearing of the case on January 16, Nawaz appeared at the hearing along with his daughter and son-in-law. 

Two witnesses recorded their statement in court and were cross-examined by Nawaz's counsel. 

Speaking outside the court, Nawaz had questioned the 'accountability process' being conducted against him. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan 'committed' to seizing extremists: PM Abbasi

Pakistan 'committed' to seizing extremists: PM Abbasi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Four dead, 15 injured as bus, truck collide on Karachi's M10 motorway

Four dead, 15 injured as bus, truck collide on Karachi's M10 motorway

 Updated 5 hours ago
Neither caught Naqeebullah nor investigated him, claims Rao Anwar

Neither caught Naqeebullah nor investigated him, claims Rao Anwar

 Updated 10 hours ago
People uniting for sanctity of vote: Maryam Nawaz

People uniting for sanctity of vote: Maryam Nawaz

 Updated 11 hours ago
Jang/Geo group's legal notice to Imran Khan

Jang/Geo group's legal notice to Imran Khan

 Updated yesterday
No threat to democracy as long as people reap its fruits: DG ISPR

No threat to democracy as long as people reap its fruits: DG ISPR

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Student shoots dead college principal in Charsadda

Student shoots dead college principal in Charsadda

 Updated 10 hours ago
Jang/Geo group issues legal notice to Imran Khan over venomous campaign

Jang/Geo group issues legal notice to Imran Khan over venomous campaign

 Updated 12 hours ago
Indian aggression, misadventure will always get befitting response: COAS

Indian aggression, misadventure will always get befitting response: COAS

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM