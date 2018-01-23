Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 23 2018
AFP

'Transformers' leads Razzie pack for Hollywood's worst in 2017

AFP

Tuesday Jan 23, 2018

Transformers: The Last Knight led the pack with nine nominations Monday for the Razzies, Hollywood´s anti-awards celebrating the worst films of 2017.

LOS ANGELES: Transformers: The Last Knight led the pack with nine nominations Monday for the Razzies, Hollywood´s anti-awards celebrating the worst films of 2017.

The fifth instalment of the Transformers franchise was tapped in the categories of the worst picture; worst remake, rip-off or sequel; worst screenplay and worst screen combo.

It also netted nods for worst director (Michael Bay), worst actor (Mark Wahlberg), worst supporting actor (Josh Duhamel and Anthony Hopkins), and worst supporting actress (Laura Haddock).

The other worst picture nominees were Baywatch, The Emoji Movie, The Mummy and Fifty Shades Darker -- with the steamy film sequel based on EL James' bestselling "mommy porn" novels just trailing Transformers with eight Razzie nods.

Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Russell Crowe, Mel Gibson, Kim Basinger and Susan Sarandon were among stars given the dubious honor of being nominated for a Golden Raspberry.

Wahlberg, who was named the world´s highest paid actor in August, was recognised for terrible acting in not just Transformers, but also Daddy's Home 2.

The nominations were unveiled in a tongue-in-cheek, Cold War-themed YouTube video titled "How to protect humanity from Razzie toxic waste."

"Hazardous waste is generated from many sources, ranging from the industry´s lack of original content, recycled scripts -- usually from a stable of hack writers -- derivative dialogue, phone-in performances and brilliant studio bean counters overseeing the entire process from cradle to a quick grave," the video said.

The Razzies were created in 1980 as an antidote to Hollywood´s star-studded back-slapping annual awards season.

The "winners" of the Razzies will be announced on March 3, the eve of the Oscars.

