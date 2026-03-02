Katie Price laughs off pregnancy claims as Lee Andrews remains overseas

Katie Price tied the knot for the fourth time in Dubai with the businessman Lee Andrews

Katie Price has sparked concern among fans after appearing at a glitzy awards show in a revealing outfit.

Some said the 47-year-old former glamour model seemed to be exhausted and tipsy as she walked the red carpet.

Fans were quick to share their worries, with one of her 2.7 million followers writing: 'Something is not right here.'

Another commented: 'Hope you are okay price you look space out, jet lagged.'

For those unaware, Katie flew to see her new husband, Lee Andrews, in Dubai several times in recent days.

However, some fans disagreed with the criticism, with one writing: 'She is looking a lot healthier.'

A fourth fans posted: 'She is ADHD which means she will suffer from anxiety and struggle with speaking and processing info on the spot.'

It comes after Katie attended the Gossies in Dublin- the annual awards show celebrating some of Ireland's brightest stars awarded across 19 categories - after keeping her promise to appear. Her Husband, Lee Andrews, remains in missile-hit Dubai.

Speaking at the event, Katie who looked stunning in a bold two piece was asked about new love, Lee, and replied:' 'I'm smitten, I'm ecstatic and I'm in love. There was no stress [with the wedding] I like stress, but it all went so good.'

She added: 'But look at my belly, do I look pregnant? No.'

Other stars in attendance included Demi and Frankie Sims, Irish Dancing with the Stars judges Oti Mabuse, Arthur Gourounlian and Brian Dowling, plus plenty of Love Islanders.

The OnlyFans star previously shocked fans by tying the knot for the fourth time in Dubai with the controversial businessman Lee Andrews just a week after meeting her.

The couple reportedly registered their marriage on February 17.