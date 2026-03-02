Katie Price performs in Ireland as Lee Andrews remains in missile-hit Dubai

The star performed at the Gossies 2026 after returning from UAE, where her husband lives

Katie Price emphasised that she was feeling happy and contented in her new relationship as she performed in Ireland over the weekend-while her husband, Lee Andrews, continued to share updates from missile-hit Dubai.

The former glamour model, 47, shocked fans by tying the knot for the fourth time in Dubai with the controversial businessman Lee Andrews just a week after meeting her.

The couple reportedly registered their marriage on February 17.

Now back on UK soil after returning from the UAE, the star performed at the Gossies 2026, sponspored by OOOSCH, where she looked stunning in a co-ord that showed off her slim figure.

She had previously claimed that she gained weight after her marriage, following her drastic weight loss.

While she was there she spoke to Goss.ie about Lee, saying: 'I'm ecstatic. I'm smitten and I'm in love', before confirming that she was not in fact pregnant after rumours swirled last week.

Of the whirlwind wedding she added: 'There was no stress. I don't, I like stress but the wedding and all that, there was no stress. It all went so good.'

When asked if she had a message to those who may have expressed concern at how quickly things have developed, she simply said: 'Just enjoy and watch my love develop.'

After speaking to the publication she went on to perform on stage at the event.

Though he wasn't there in person, Lee posted a snap of her in her element to his Story with the caption 'coming in hot' as well as a quote which read: 'F**k normal. I want magic.'

Gushing over his connection with wife Katie he then penned underneath it: 'Love having this with you Katie.'

Lee is currently residing in Dubai, where explosions rocked the famous Palm Jumeirah hotel on Saturday.

It comes after Lee Andrews vowed to love his spouse forever, no matter who comes in to his life.

Lee expressed his love for Katie through a romantic post, writing: 'Let me tell you something when a man truly, honestly, loves you, it does not matter who else walks in his room, who slides in his Dm, when a man loves you, he will not trade you for anybody.'

It also follows a previous heartfelt message in which he said he feels extraordinary lucky to have met and married her.