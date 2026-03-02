Noel Gallagher parties until 4am after BRITS Songwriter of Year win

It comes after Noel heaped praise on his brother, Liam Gallagher during BRITs Awards

Noel Gallagher celebrated his success with his loved ones after winning the Songwriter of the Year gong at the 2026 BRITs Awards.

The Oasis rocker, 58, was honoured at the annual ceremony on Saturday night at the Co-op Live arena.

According to reports, Noel was the 'last man standing' as he partied along with his daughter Anais, 26, and his nephews Gene, 24, and Lennon, 26 until 4 am in the morning at the BRITs afterparty, drinking 'endless bottles' of Peroni at Sony Music's afterparty at Soho House.

'Noel and Liam's sons are really close, and they hung out all night at the Sony bash, he might be in his fifties now but Noel still knows how to party and he put his nephews to shame with the amount of booze he could knock back,' an insider told The Sun.

'Gene and Lennon tried to keep up with Noel but they couldn't, he out-partied them by a country mile. Even Noel's daughter Anais gave up trying and left at 3am - Noel just carried on drinking bottles of Peroni.

'When Noel left, it was amazing he could walk straight. But he is a proper rocker and showed all those young ones right up.'

It comes after Noel heaped praise on his brother, Liam Gallagher, while accepting the Songwriter of the Year award.

He shared heartfelt words for his brother, whose role in their shared musical legacy played a crucial part in creating the songs that made them where the icons are today.

Noel also thanked the rest of the Roll With It band after their hugely successful reunion last year.