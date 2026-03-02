Tom Parker remembered: Kelsey's emotional video leaves fans in tears

The Wanted star died from a rare, aggressive brain tumor (glioblastoma) in 2022

Kelsey Parker has only memories of her late husband, Tom Parker, as she shared a heartfelt tribute to him on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Kelsey, 35, vowed to do more work around cancer awareness and urged people to take part by raising their voices during Brain Tumour Awareness Month.

The star shares two children, Aurelia, six, Bodhi, four, with the late Tom Parker from The Wanted, who died age 33 from a rare, aggressive brain tumor (glioblastoma) in 2022.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kelsey shared a tear-jerking Instagram clip highlighting some cherished memories of her much-loved best friend and soulmate.

In the video, The Wanted star is seen looking radiant, laughing and playing around with their two children Aurelia, 6, and Bodhi, four. This is the hardest month of the year for us.

'Not only is it Brain Tumour Awareness Month, it also marks 4 years since I lost my best friend, my soulmate, the most incredible daddy to our children.

'Four years without you, Tom… and yet the fight still continues.

'Brain cancer remains the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40, yet it receives just 1% of national cancer funding. That has to change!

'So this month, I will be louder. I will share more. I will speak your name and fight for every family walking this path.

'For you. Always.'

Just earlier last month, Kelsey, who is now in a relationship with boyfriend Will Lindsay, spoke about the impact cancer has had on her and her family since Tom's passing in occasion of World Cancer Day.