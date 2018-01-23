Naqeebullah case: Sindh govt not saving anyone, says home minister

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal speaking to press. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal said on Tuesday that the investigation committee probing the Naqeebullah killing case is going in the right direction.



Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan was among four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team led by Malir SSP Rao Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town.

Speaking to journalists after meeting police officials to ascertain the developments in the respective Naqeebullah, Intezar and Maqsood killing cases, he reiterated that the provincial government is not trying to save anyone and neither will it.

"Having a contact with someone doesn't mean that we have given him a licence to kill," the home minister said, referring to reports of suspended SSP Anwar's association with Pakistan Peoples Party supremo Asif Ali Zardari.

Siyal said that the government has not given permission to anyone to kill innocent persons.

The provincial home minister said that a legal process in the Naqeebullah case will be started after the registration of an FIR by the deceased’s family, which is expected today.

“I will visit the families of Intezar and Maqsood today,” Siyal announced, referring to the two other victims of recent police 'enounters'.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today summoned Anwar and senior officials of the Sindh government in the Naqeebullah case.

The hearing of the case will take place at the apex court's Karachi Registry on January 27.

Earlier today, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) foiled Anwar’s attempt to leave the country from the Benazir Bhutto International Airport.

'Anwar Khan'



The FIA refused to let Anwar board a Dubai-bound flight around midnight due to his suspicious travel documents, which included a dubious NOC — reportedly issued by the Sindh government on Jan 20 — a ticket under the name of "Anwar Khan".

FIA officials said Anwar was not taken into custody as they did not have any such orders, adding that his name is also not on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Earlier reports had stated that the suspended SSP was not physically present at the airport but had instead sent his documents through an associate.

Meanwhile, sources within the Sindh government informed that the provincial government did not issue any NOC to Anwar, adding that the suspended Malir SSP did not ask for any leaves neither was he given one.

Rao Anwar denies reports

Speaking to Geo News after the news was aired, Anwar said the reports being aired on the media in this regard are false.

He claimed that he did not attempt to go to Dubai today though he will leave whenever he wants to go there to meet his children.