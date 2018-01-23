Naqeebullah was innocent, killed in fake encounter: AIG Abbasi

Additional Inspector General Counter Terrorism Department Dr Sanaullah Abbasi speaking to Mehsud Jirga, Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General Counter Terrorism Department, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, announced on Tuesday that Naqeebullah Mehsud was innocent, and was killed in a fake encounter.

Speaking to participants of a Mehsud Jirga at Sohrab Goth, the police officer who's heading the inquiry into the extrajudicial killing promised participants of the jirga that he will conduct a full inquiry and will take this case to its logical conclusion.

Rao Anwar, the former Malir SSP, is facing an inquiry into the extrajudicial murder of Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud.

Mehsud, 27, was among four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team headed by SSP Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town. However, his family later stated that Naqeebullah was innocent and gunned down in a fake encounter.

The inquiry committee ordered the suspension of Anwar and other officials involved in the incident as well as placement of Anwar's name on the Exit Control List.

In its report, the committee stated that there was no proof that Naqeebullah was a terrorist and termed Anwar’s allegations against Naqeebullah baseless.



Will not appear before committee: Rao Anwar

However, Anwar has announced that he will not appear before the probe team, claiming that he is facing a one-sided inquiry.

Anwar has failed to appear before the probe committee and Inspector General Police Sindh AD Khawaja.

While referring to the probe committee, Rao Anwar said there was no point in going where there was no hope for justice.

Anwar alleged that a malicious campaign against him was being perpetuated and dismissed the allegation that he unlawfully held people under his custody.