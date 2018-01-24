Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 24 2018
Web Desk

Malala offers Stephen Fry Oxford University tour to 'see what you've missed'

LEFT: Actor Stephen Fry arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 68th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, US, June 8, 2014. RIGHT: Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai participates in the Oslo Summit on Education for Development at Oslo Plaza, Norway, July 7, 2015. Photos: Reuters  
 

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai recently posted an admirable exchange on Twitter with English author and activist Stephen Fry, wherein she offered to give him a tour of her university.

Fry, who is also an actor and comedian, shared a new article — detailing Apple's partnership with Malala for underprivileged girls' education — and said he considered her to be "an inspiration".

However, the writer did not seem to like Malala's "choice of university".

"Shame about her choice of university, but every diamond has one small flaw – it only emphasises its quality," he tweeted.

The writer said he "had the honour of meeting Malala at a @gatesfoundation event in New York last year".

To this, Malala responded with an expression of gratitude, saying "no one is perfect" and offering Fry "a tour of Oxford so you can see what you've missed".

