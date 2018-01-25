Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 25 2018
By
Khalid Hameed Farooqi

Pakistan should implement NAP to avoid global criticism, says Bilawal

By
Khalid Hameed Farooqi

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

DAVOS: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the world would not have any case to criticise Pakistan on its role in the war against terrorism if the state follows a holistic approach, like the implementation of the National Action Plan.

Speaking to Geo News on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, he said that: “Pakistan has given most sacrifices in its fight against terror. We don’t have to eradicate terrorism for [Indian PM Nadenra] Modi or [US President Donald] Trump. We have to save Pakistan, and to save it we have to combat extremism and terrorism.”

Bilawal said that in response to the attacks by Modi during his talks at World Economic Forum, Pakistan should present its view to the world, as it has a right to present its stance.

Fake news can have dangerous consequences, says Bilawal

Bilawal was speaking in a session titled 'Fake News versus Real Politics' at the World Economic Forum

The PPP chairman said that the response he received from the people of Punjab in his recent mass contact movement ahead of the general polls was beyond his expectations.

“I have visited many places during my mass contact movement. I have spoken at rallies and the presence of people was greater than expectations in every public gathering. I am hopeful that we will get a good response from all over the country,” he added.

He said that his party is the only federal party of Pakistan, which can get a seat from every area of the country.

Earlier, while speaking at a session titled 'Fake News versus Real Politics', Bilawal said that misinformation or fake news has long been the component of information warfare, but it can have dangerous consequences.

Bilawal said fake news gained prominence at the time of United States presidential elections.

He added that fake news is going to stay around for ages, but it is the people should educate and empower themselves in order to be updated with the correct information.

Bilawal said politicians use the term to demonise the press, but for credible news one could look up to non-traditional actors who can be a reliable source.  

