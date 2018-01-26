Nominees for the Grammy Awards

Friday Jan 26, 2018
NEW YORK: Rap superstar Jay-Z leads the nominations for Sunday´s Grammy Awards with eight, followed by fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar at seven and retro R&B star Bruno Mars at six.
Here is the list of nominees in major categories:
Childish Gambino, "Awaken, My Love!"
Jay-Z, "4:44"
Kendrick Lamar, "DAMN."
Lorde, "Melodrama"
Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"
Childish Gambino, "Redbone"
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Jay-Z, "The Story of O.J."
Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."
Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"
Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber along with songwriters Erika Ender, Marty James Garton and Poo Bear, "Despacito"
Jay-Z along with producer No I.D., "4:44"
Julia Michaels along with songwriters Benny Blanco and Justin Tranter and production duo Stargate, "Issues"
Alessia Cara, Logic and Khalid along with producer 6ix, "1-800-273-8255"
Bruno Mars along with songwriters Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy and Philip Lawrence and production team The Stereotypes, "That´s What I Like"
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Jay-Z, "4:44"
Kendrick Lamar, "DAMN."
Migos, "Culture"
Rapsody, "Laila´s Wisdom"
Tyler, The Creator, "Flower Boy"
Mastodon, "Emperor of Sand"
Metallica, "Hardwired... To Self-Destruct"
Nothing More, "The Stories We Tell Ourselves"
Queens of the Stone Age, "Villains"
The War on Drugs, "A Deeper Understanding"
Coldplay, "Kaleidoscope EP"
Lana Del Rey, "Lust for Life"
Imagine Dragons, "Evolve"
Kesha, "Rainbow"
Lady Gaga, "Joanne"
Ed Sheeran, "Divide"
Arcade Fire, "Everything Now"
Father John Misty, "Pure Comedy"
Gorillaz, "Humanz"
LCD Soundsystem, "American Dream"
The National, "Sleep Well Beast"
Vicente Amigo, "Memoria de los Sentidos"
Buika, "Para Mi"
Anat Cohen and Trio Brasiliero, "Rosa Dos Ventos"
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, "Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration"
Tinariwen, "Elwan"
Bonobo, "Migration"
Kraftwerk, "3-D The Catalogue"
Mura Masa, "Mura Masa"
Odesza, "A Moment Apart"
Sylvan Esso, "What Now"
