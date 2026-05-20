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Gracie Abrams earns high praise for 'Daughter from Hell' before release

Gracie Abrams' third studio album is set to be released on July 17
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 20, 2026

Gracie Abrams earns high praise for &apos;Daughter from Hell&apos; before release
Gracie Abrams earns high praise for 'Daughter from Hell' before release

Gracie Abrams is about to release her third studio album, Daughter from Hell, and it is already believed to be her best one yet.

The 27-year-old pop superstar have gave fans a glimpse into her new record with the first single, Hit the Wall, and they are excitedly waiting for the complete body of work.

The That's So True hitmaker has taken a different approach to songwriting with this album, and has spoken in interviews about how it is a reflective documentation of her existential feelings as a 20-something person navigating life.

Abrams' album has also been approved by NPR host Robin Hilton, who called it "the best thing she's ever done."

Following the high critical praise, fans flocked to the comments and wrote, "'The best thing she’s ever done' is the kind of sentence that raises expectations dangerously high." 

Another added, "Early reactions are always interesting… let’s see how it lands publicly," and "we already knew she's gonna take her career to the next level with this one the album is gonna be tea."

More chimed in, "we already knew that when we heard hit the wall," and "Soooo excited for her album!!!!!!"

Abrams' album will be released on July 17.

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