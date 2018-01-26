Seven injured in road accident as dense fog blankets Punjab

LAHORE: At least seven people were injured as dense fog continues to blanket parts of Punjab Friday morning, Geo News reported.



A passenger bus overturned near Dera Ghazi Khan due to low visibility. Seven people were injured in road accident.

Many motorways and national highways have also been closed by authorities for the safety of people.

The intersections of Motorway closed for traffic include M2, which has been closed from Babu Sabu to Kot Momin, M3 from Rawalpindi to Faisalabad, M4 from Gojra to Faisalabad. The motorway from Multan to Khanewal has also been closed for traffic.

Motorway police advised the people to avoid travelling due to low visibility, adding that people should use fog lights while driving cars.

On Thursday, several people were injured as 10 vehicles crashed into each other on Lahore's Kasur Road due to fog.

Similarly, several people were injured as a van and bus turned turtle in Rahim Yar Khan and Sheikhupura.