Mahira’s throwback to ‘Raees’ makes fans nostalgic

Pakistani heartthrob Mahira Khan is an embodiment of grace and aplomb. Recently, it was the first anniversary of Bollywood film ‘Raees’, in which the Pakistani actress starred against none other than Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

The film was a crucial step in propelling Mahira’s talent across the border. The actress gained wider recognition for both her acting and gorgeous looks.

After the passage of a year, Mahira gave a royal throwback to the film, by posting movie stills on her social media accounts.

#1yearofRaees A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Jan 25, 2018 at 10:35am PST

The black-and-white pictures of the movie were enough to make the fans nostalgic.

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Jan 25, 2018 at 10:34am PST







