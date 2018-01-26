Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Friday Jan 26 2018
By
Web Desk

Mahira’s throwback to ‘Raees’ makes fans nostalgic

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 26, 2018

Pakistani heartthrob Mahira Khan is an embodiment of grace and aplomb. Recently, it was the first anniversary of Bollywood film ‘Raees’, in which the Pakistani actress starred against none other than Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

The film was a crucial step in propelling Mahira’s talent across the border. The actress gained wider recognition for both her acting and gorgeous looks.

After the passage of a year, Mahira gave a royal throwback to the film, by posting movie stills on her social media accounts. 

#1yearofRaees

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

The black-and-white pictures of the movie were enough to make the fans nostalgic. 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on



Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Despite protests, Padmaavat rakes in huge business on opening day

Despite protests, Padmaavat rakes in huge business on opening day

 Updated 5 hours ago
Is Hrithik casting Sara Ali Khan in his new film?

Is Hrithik casting Sara Ali Khan in his new film?

 Updated 7 hours ago
Oprah says she's not running for president but fans are undeterred

Oprah says she's not running for president but fans are undeterred

 Updated 10 hours ago
Casey Affleck withdraws as 2018 Oscar presenter after sexual harassment allegations

Casey Affleck withdraws as 2018 Oscar presenter after sexual harassment allegations

Updated 10 hours ago
Nominees for the Grammy Awards

Nominees for the Grammy Awards

 Updated 11 hours ago
Bollywood epic Padmaavat releases in Pakistani cinemas

Bollywood epic Padmaavat releases in Pakistani cinemas

Updated 23 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM