Niall Horan reacts to Harry Styles wedding question amid engagement buzz

Niall Horan subtly responded to the wild theories about Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz wedding in a new interview, confirming when the nuptials could be taking place.

The 32-year-old Irish musician played coy when asked about the weddings he is busy attending in the near future.

The This Town hitmaker confirmed that there are quite a few weddings he will be attending in the following months of his "mates" without specifying which mates he was talking about.

However, the interview probed Horan, asking whether one of those mates is someone he used to work with - hinting at his One Direction band member, 31.

The Slow Hands singer appeared to get uncomfortable with the prying and jokingly told the hosts that he is not attending Styles' wedding, without naming the singer.

Horan reiterated that the upcoming weddings are just his mates tying the knots.

Fans believe that one of the weddings the musician will be attending would be of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's, as he has been a friend of the pop superstar's for a long time.

However, no confirmations have been made yet.