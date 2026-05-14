George Clooney hilarious birthday confession has fans cracking up

George Clooney officially turned 65 – and according to him, his wife Amal Clooney nearly scared him into the next dimension while celebrating.

The Hollywood icon joked about aging during an appearance at the king’s Trust 50th Anniversary Celebration in London, where Amal revealed she planned multiple surprise moments for his birthday, including recruiting friends to disguise themselves as waiters before catching him off guard.

George’s reaction? Peak Clooney.

“‘It’s a dangerous thing to surprise someone when they turn 65 because you could drop,’” he joked. “‘That could be the end of you.’”

He added that he’s “still standing” — “barely.”

Honestly, George Clooney aging into a sarcastic dad who complains about sudden movements somehow feels very on brand.

The couple, who married in 2014 and share twins Ella and Alexander, also opened up about parenting and why they have embraced life far away from Hollywood in Provence, France.

Asked what advice he’d give his children, George delivered perhaps the least expected parenting wisdom ever: “‘Don’t mix grain and grape.’”

Translation? Beer and wine should apparently remain sworn enemies.

Amal, naturally, handled the question with slightly more elegance, saying she hopes their children stay curious and continue challenging “things that don’t make sense to them.”

George quickly jumped back in: “‘My wife gives the elegant answer and I give the important answer.’”

The Oscar winner has previously explained that raising their kids in France helps shield them from Hollywood culture and nonstop paparazzi attention. “France — they kind of don’t give a [expletive] about fame,” he once admitted.

Meanwhile, somewhere in Provence, George Clooney is probably still recovering from that birthday surprise.