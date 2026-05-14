Carrie Underwood's rock era is officially out of control

Carrie Underwood may have built her career on country music, but during the American Idol 2026 finale, she looked completely at home in full rock-star mode.

The former Idol winner turned judge shocked fans Monday night when she hit the stage alongside Mötley Crüe for a performance that felt less like a singing competition finale and more like a stadium concert from 1989.

The set kicked off with an emotional version of Home Sweet Home before quickly spiraling into pure chaos – the good kind – with Kickstart My Heart.

Sparks rained from the ceiling, flames exploded from the stage, guitars screamed, and somewhere in the middle of it all, Lionel Richie was reportedly dancing at the judges’ table like he’d just discovered heavy metal for the first time.

By the end, the crowd was in its feet and Carrie looked like she was having the time of her life.

“‘Living my best rockstar life! #AmericanIdol,’” she later posted on Instagram. Honestly, understatement of the year.

Longtime fans know this was not exactly random. Carrie has quietly been living out her rock fantasies for years, previously performing with Papa Roach, Joan Jett and even Guns N' Roses.

After joining Papa Roach onstage last year, she admitted performing Last Resort was “just pure adrenaline.”

At this point, Carrie Underwood basically has one foot in Nashville and the other in a pyro filled rock arena – and fans are absolutely here for it.