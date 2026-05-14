Ellie Goulding adds another feather to cap as she celebrates major royal honour

Ellie has been friends with Prince William for many years and performed at his 2011 wedding reception to Kate Middleton

Ellie Goulding has added another feather to her cap after receiving an MBE from Prince William for her services to biodiversity and climate action.

The Grammy-nominated singer, 39, who has welcomed her second child in March, her first with boyfriend beau Minniear looked proud as she received the prestigious honour from the future King.

Her Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire medal was pinned to her white peplum blazer.

She looked stunning in a chic white suit, completing her look with a netted hat.

For the unversed, Ellie is a global environmental ambassador for the UN and was recognised in the New Year's Honours list.

Ellie regularly updates fans on her environmental work and has previously shared photos of herself taking part in activist efforts, including speaking at the UN and alongside former US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Alongside the post, she wrote: 'It is such a great honour to receive an MBE for services to biodiversity and climate. From the get go I have been guided and helped by women in this space.

'Last year we really saw and felt how much the climate and nature crisis is intensifying.

'But we continue to be carried forward by the incredible women holding the line - scientists, activists, lawyers, communicators, teachers, farmers, mothers, aunties, Indigenous leaders, and youth voices.

'The talent pool is deep, fearless, and just keeps charging forwards. I am lifted on the shoulders of giants. Extremely proud.

'Thank you for the tremendous amount of love and congratulations I’ve received the past week. Love, Dr Ellie Goulding MBE x.'

Ellie has been friends with Prince William for many years and performed at his 2011 wedding reception to Kate Middleton, singing a cover of Your Song for the couple's first dance.

She reunited with them at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston in 2022 and was previously rumoured to have dated Prince Harry.