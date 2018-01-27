Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Saturday Jan 27 2018
By
REUTERS

Former teen model accuses magician Copperfield of sexual assault

By
REUTERS

Saturday Jan 27, 2018

Magician David Copperfield arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, US, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
 

A former teen model has accused illusionist David Copperfield of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1988 after he judged a modelling competition in Japan that she took part in.

Copperfield, 61, said in statements on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday that he had been falsely accused of sexual misconduct in the past and was about to “weather another storm.”

Hours later, entertainment news website The Wrap published the allegations by Brittney Lewis, who said Copperfield invited her to one of his shows in California after meeting her at the September 1988 competition when he was 32 and she was 17.

Hours later, entertainment news website The Wrap published the allegations by Brittney Lewis, who said Copperfield invited her to one of his shows in California after meeting her at the September 1988 competition when he was 32 and she was 17.

“He was kissing my face and then I remember him starting to go down on my body with his face,” the website quoted her as saying. “I just completely blacked out.”

The next morning, “he wanted me to know that nothing happened because I was underage,” Lewis was quoted as saying.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the allegation. Lewis could not immediately be reached for comment.

A Copperfield spokeswoman, Staci Wolfe, declined to comment on Lewis’s account.

“As you know David made a statement about #MeToo on his social (media), but we are not going to comment about this story,” Wolfe said in an email, referring to the #MeToo online movement by victims of sexual harassment or abuse.

Multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against male actors, filmmakers and agents have roiled Hollywood since October 2017, leading to many major players being fired, forced to step down, or dropped from creative projects. In the United States, the scandal has also engulfed men in politics, business and the workplace, inspiring the #MeToo movement.

Copperfield was accused in 2007 of sexual assault by former beauty queen Lacey Carroll, but the case was eventually dropped with no official explanation.

In his online statements praising the #MeToo movement, Copperfield asked the public to reserve judgment when someone is accused of sexual misconduct.

“Imagine what it’s like, believing in the movement, and having also been falsely accused publicly in the past,” Copperfield wrote on Instagram. “While I weather another storm, I want the movement to continue to flourish. Always listen, and consider everything carefully, but please for everyone’s sake don’t rush to judgment.”

Copperfield, whose real name is David Kotkin, is famed for illusions including making the Statue of Liberty disappear and walking through the Great Wall of China.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Steven Spielberg to remake 'West Side Story'

Steven Spielberg to remake 'West Side Story'

 Updated 11 hours ago
Deepika responds to rumours of engagement with Ranveer Singh

Deepika responds to rumours of engagement with Ranveer Singh

 Updated 13 hours ago
Mahira’s throwback to ‘Raees’ makes fans nostalgic

Mahira’s throwback to ‘Raees’ makes fans nostalgic

 Updated 16 hours ago
Despite protests, Padmaavat rakes in huge business on opening day

Despite protests, Padmaavat rakes in huge business on opening day

 Updated 19 hours ago
Is Hrithik casting Sara Ali Khan in his new film?

Is Hrithik casting Sara Ali Khan in his new film?

 Updated 21 hours ago
Oprah says she's not running for president but fans are undeterred

Oprah says she's not running for president but fans are undeterred

 Updated 24 hours ago
Advertisement
Casey Affleck withdraws as 2018 Oscar presenter after sexual harassment allegations

Casey Affleck withdraws as 2018 Oscar presenter after sexual harassment allegations

Updated 24 hours ago
Nominees for the Grammy Awards

Nominees for the Grammy Awards

 Updated yesterday
Bollywood epic Padmaavat releases in Pakistani cinemas

Bollywood epic Padmaavat releases in Pakistani cinemas

Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM