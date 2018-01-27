Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 27 2018
Web Desk

Ex Ranbir Kapoor’s parents praise Deepika's performance in Padmaavat

Web Desk

Saturday Jan 27, 2018

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor after seeing the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic were in awe of Deepika Padukone's stupendous act. 
 

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were in a committed relationship for a long time. The couple called their quits after Deepika apparently caught Ranbir cheating on her.  

While they were together, the rumours were rife that Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor did not approve of the relationship. 

On the other hand, Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor seems to be quiet fond of the leggy lass. The yesteryears actor had even supported the actress when widespread protests erupted in India, before the release of Padmaavat.  

The couple after seeing the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic were in awe of the actress' stupendous act. To show their appreciation, the veteran actors sent her flowers with a note that read, “Excellent work!!! So very proud of you. Love Neetu and Rishi Kapoor.”

Deepika, in return, took to social media to thank ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s parents Rishi and Neetu.

“It was so lovely seeing both of you yesterday...Thank You for all the love & [email protected]#RishiKapoor,” she captioned the image.


