Travis Kelce teases next Valentine's Day plans with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will mark their first Valentine’s Day after marriage in 2027, and the NFL star shared what he thinks the day would look like for the couple.

Given the schedule for the upcoming Super Bowl season, the couple, both 36, could end up spending their Valentine’s Day at the stadium.

“I don’t think I could ever remember it being that late in February,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said about the schedule on his New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce.

“In my mind, it’s, what’s going on? Is it just kinda how the month of September starts here?” Travis said, to which Jason added, “I feel like I remember Valentine's Day being close to the Super Bowl again another year on it because I remember it being big news for men to be watching the Super Bowl on Valentine's Day.”

As for the Grotesquerie star, he noted that for him the event signifies another event instead. “I feel like I always remember Valentine's Day being the NBA All Star weekend.”

While the Valentine’s Day plans for the couple are still up in the air, Taylor and Travis have completed their preparations for their upcoming wedding which is believed to be taking place on July 3.

The soon-to-be married couple have kept the details tightly under wraps but reports have emerged about the Eras Tour performer personally calling their guests to give them invites.