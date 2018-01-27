Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 27 2018
Web Desk

Jaya Bachchan is Bollywood's most loving mother-in-law: Karan Johan

Web Desk

Saturday Jan 27, 2018

Bollywood's ace director Karan Johar recently turned into an RJ with his latest show 'Calling Karan' in India. 

Karan's weekly show focused just on family interference in relationships and annoying Whatsapp groups, reported an Indian website. 

In a fun segment, Karan was asked who would he name the evil mother-in-law of Bollywood. However, Karan chose the diplomatic road and refused to take a name. 

But when the next caller reversed the situation and asked, “If Bollywood were a family, who be the most loving mother-in-law”, he took his time and responded with Jaya Bachchan’s name.

When asked about the ideal daughter-in-law for Bollywood, Karan quickly took Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone’s name. 

Karan and Jaya Bachchan have worked together in movies such as Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Na Ho.

