Rao Anwar remains at large as SC deadline ends Tuesday

KARACHI: The police has been unable to apprehend Rao Anwar as the deadline given by the Supreme Court to arrest the former SSP expires on Tuesday.

On January 27, the apex court had directed the Sindh Police to arrest Rao Anwar in three days, after his failure to appear during the suo motu hearing of the Naqeebullah extrajudicial killing case.



In order to expedite the process, Sindh IGP AD Khwaja earlier wrote a letter to intelligence agencies, seeking their help in arresting Anwar.

The letter to intelligence agencies read that Rao Anwar reached Islamabad through a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on the morning of January 20 and that he attempted to flee to Dubai from Islamabad airport on January 23, but was barred by FIA Immigration officials.



The Sindh Home Department also wrote letters to the administrations of all four provinces, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir in light of the pending arrest of Anwar and his team.



Police expedited action against Anwar after the Supreme Court took suo motu notice on the killing of Naqeebullah. The young man was killed in a police encounter in Karachi where Anwar was said to be present.

Cellular data confirms Anwar was present

An analysis of cellular data has confirmed former SSP Malir Rao Anwar was present at the scene of the ‘police encounter’ where Naqeebullah Mehsud was killed along with three other suspected terrorists.

A technical analysis of Call Detail Records (CDRs) of the cell numbers in use of Rao Anwar and his eight close associates shows that the police officials were present at the scene of the encounter, an investigative report on the incident revealed on January 27.

