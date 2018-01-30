Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 30 2018
By
Malika Khan

Year of Qawwali: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to hold 100 shows across globe

By
Malika Khan

Tuesday Jan 30, 2018

Renowned Qawwal Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has gone back to roots and announced to hold 100 Qawwal mehfils [gatherings] across the globe. Photo: file
 

KARACHI: Renowned Qawwal Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has gone back to roots and announced to hold 100 Qawwal mehfils [gatherings] across the globe.

The singer, who is the nephew of the Qawwal maestro Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, shared his plans to celebrate 2018 as the year of Qawwali at a press conference Monday night. 

"I am basically a Qawwal and the poetry of the Sufi's runs in my veins. Qawwali is at the heart of our family traditions and my ancestors have worked hard to develop this genre of music and introduce it to the world.”

He added, “Qawwali and I are inseparable. It runs in my blood. Whatever I am performing, Qawwali is always at the heart of it. Qawwali gives me the unique edge in all the music that I do.”

Shedding some light on his uncle’s talent, Khan said: “The world of music has not seen a Qawwal that is parallel to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. He glorified the art of Qawwali and took the art of international audiences. He won many awards and accolades for his performances.”

Rahat Ali Khan remembers time spent with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan spoke at a 'Talk at Google' session on Sufi music heritage discussion and performance

The 100 concerts seek to pay a tribute to the lasting legacy of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The shows will be held in different countries such as US, Canada, UK, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Morocco, South Africa, Kenya, Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

“2018 will be celebrated as the year of the Qawali,” shared PME's Salman Ahmed — the promoter of Rahat Fateh Ali's concert tours at the press conference. “The Qawalis of the famous poets and saints for the subcontinent will be brought back to life.”

Ahmed remarked that the listeners have been seeking good Qawwali for some time and it is popular across all age groups. He shared that veterans who have performed alongside Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan have also been roped in for the performances.

“We strive to bring back Qawali to its old galore through a series of 100 concerts around the world,” he said. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Deepika will not invite Katrina to her wedding

Deepika will not invite Katrina to her wedding

 Updated 13 hours ago
Hillary Clinton pokes fun at Donald Trump in Grammys video

Hillary Clinton pokes fun at Donald Trump in Grammys video

 Updated 18 hours ago
Padmaavat crosses INR 100 crore mark

Padmaavat crosses INR 100 crore mark

 Updated 19 hours ago
Top quotes from Grammys night

Top quotes from Grammys night

 Updated 19 hours ago
Anil Kapoor, daughter Sonam start shooting for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga

Anil Kapoor, daughter Sonam start shooting for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga

 Updated 19 hours ago
Grammys 2018: the complete list of winners

Grammys 2018: the complete list of winners

Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Kesha rallies Grammys in fierce anti-abuse statement

Kesha rallies Grammys in fierce anti-abuse statement

 Updated yesterday
Ed Sheeran picks up two pop Grammys

Ed Sheeran picks up two pop Grammys

 Updated yesterday
Official song of Pakistan Super League 3 released

Official song of Pakistan Super League 3 released

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM