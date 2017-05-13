Rahat Ali Khan remembers time spent with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Related Stories World tour for Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 20th death anniversary to start April 1

Pakistani singing sensation Rahat Fateh Ali Khan recalled his time spent with Qawwali maestro Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan for ‘Talks at Google’ session, which was streamed live on May 12.

Speaking at the event, he said that he vividly remembers and cherishes all the time he was chided by the late Qawwali maestro, adding that “you have to listen to your elders and remember why they yelled at you.”

Sharing an anecdote, he said that he disliked going to school. However, the days he really did not want to go to school he would go to Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, who would be practising music the same time young Rahat had to leave for school.

He said that he used to practice music with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan instead.

Later, when Rahat’s mother would come to chide him, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan used to tell her to not worry as Rahat can go to school the next day.

The singer was speaking at a session titled,”Sufi Music Heritage Discussion and Peformance”.

The session which lasted for about 50 minutes can be viewed below.

