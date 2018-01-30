Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Dharna violence case: Police submit interim charge-sheet against Imran

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Secretariat police submitted on Tuesday an interim charge-sheet before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing the 2014 dharna violence case. 

Four cases pertaining to violence in the capital, including the attack on then-SSP Operations Asmatullah Junejo, were filed against leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT).

The charge-sheet names PTI chief Imran Khan as a suspect and includes a list of 14 witnesses against the party chief. A CCTV footage of the attack on the SSP is also included in the charge-sheet.

At present, Imran is out on bail in the case. 

Imran and his ally, PAT chief Tahirul Qadri, face charges of destroying property in the Red Zone, attacking the state TV channel's building and injuring SSP Junejo during the 2014 protest.

In August 2014, violence broke out in the federal capital when PTI and PAT supporters attempted to break a police cordon and storm the PM House, using cranes to remove barricades.

My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist, SC pronounced me Sadiq and Ameen: Imran

An anti terrorism court granted Imran bail in all four cases pertaining to violence during the 2014 sit-in

The clashes between police and protesters resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to over 560. Of the injured, 77 were security officials deployed in the Red Zone, including SSP Junejo.

The decision to march to the PM House was taken after talks between the government, PTI and PAT had failed to end the deadlock over the resignation of the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The two parties were protesting 'rigging' in the 2013 General Elections.

Junejo was recently posted back in the capital as the Additional IG (operations).

Previous hearings

The ATC approved bails of PTI leaders Shireen Mazari, Arif Alvi and Asad Umar on January 17 after they appeared for the first time in the court in the case after absconding for two years.

Imran Khan’s bail was extended in the four cases on January 2.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CJP takes suo motu notice of murder of Kohat medical student

CJP takes suo motu notice of murder of Kohat medical student

 Updated 45 minutes ago
SC fines Punjab govt Rs100,000 for failing to fill Katas Raj pond

SC fines Punjab govt Rs100,000 for failing to fill Katas Raj pond

 Updated 43 minutes ago
We seek justice for Mashal Khan, stresses Malala

We seek justice for Mashal Khan, stresses Malala

 Updated an hour ago
PTI writes to NAB seeking money laundering probe against Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

PTI writes to NAB seeking money laundering probe against Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Updated 2 hours ago
Sindh Police yet to arrest Rao Anwar as SC deadline expires today

Sindh Police yet to arrest Rao Anwar as SC deadline expires today

Updated 2 hours ago
PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi appears before NAB in offshore companies' probe

PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi appears before NAB in offshore companies' probe

Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Six of a family killed in Kurram Agency IED blast

Six of a family killed in Kurram Agency IED blast

Updated 3 hours ago
Seasonal influenza claims three more lives in Multan

Seasonal influenza claims three more lives in Multan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz issued another notice as SC hears Article 62 disqualification period petitions

Nawaz issued another notice as SC hears Article 62 disqualification period petitions

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM