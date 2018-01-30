Dharna violence case: Police submit interim charge-sheet against Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Secretariat police submitted on Tuesday an interim charge-sheet before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing the 2014 dharna violence case.



Four cases pertaining to violence in the capital, including the attack on then-SSP Operations Asmatullah Junejo, were filed against leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT).

The charge-sheet names PTI chief Imran Khan as a suspect and includes a list of 14 witnesses against the party chief. A CCTV footage of the attack on the SSP is also included in the charge-sheet.

At present, Imran is out on bail in the case.

Imran and his ally, PAT chief Tahirul Qadri, face charges of destroying property in the Red Zone, attacking the state TV channel's building and injuring SSP Junejo during the 2014 protest.

In August 2014, violence broke out in the federal capital when PTI and PAT supporters attempted to break a police cordon and storm the PM House, using cranes to remove barricades.

The clashes between police and protesters resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to over 560. Of the injured, 77 were security officials deployed in the Red Zone, including SSP Junejo.

The decision to march to the PM House was taken after talks between the government, PTI and PAT had failed to end the deadlock over the resignation of the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The two parties were protesting 'rigging' in the 2013 General Elections.

Junejo was recently posted back in the capital as the Additional IG (operations).

Previous hearings

The ATC approved bails of PTI leaders Shireen Mazari, Arif Alvi and Asad Umar on January 17 after they appeared for the first time in the court in the case after absconding for two years.

Imran Khan’s bail was extended in the four cases on January 2.