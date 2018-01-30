Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 30 2018
By
Qamber Zaidi

SC gives verdict on 100-year-old property dispute case

By
Qamber Zaidi

Tuesday Jan 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan announced verdict in a 100-year-old property inheritance case that started in the court of Rajasthan, India in 1918.

The case revolves around a dispute over the inheritance of 5,600 kanals of land in Khairpur Tamiwali tehsil in Bahawalpur district that was transferred to the Supreme Court from trial courts in 2005.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar said the property should be distributed among the heirs under the Islamic law. He added the court will not deprive anyone of their legal share.

As per the complainants, the property belonged to their elder, Shahabuddin, who died in 1918, after which the case was taken to the courts and has been going on since then.

There are thousands of cases, including those pertaining to land disputes, pending in courts of Pakistan for decades. According to legal experts, the number of such cases cannot be brought down until amendments are introduced in the Pakistan Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and the evidence act. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

FC apprehends 10 terror suspects in Balochistan

FC apprehends 10 terror suspects in Balochistan

Updated 21 minutes ago
School for street children receives threats, given two-day deadline

School for street children receives threats, given two-day deadline

 Updated 51 minutes ago
Will create conducive environment for investors when in power: Imran

Will create conducive environment for investors when in power: Imran

 Updated an hour ago
Pakistan, India extend rail link agreement for three years

Pakistan, India extend rail link agreement for three years

 Updated 2 hours ago
Islamabad police raid house, unable to apprehend Rao Anwar

Islamabad police raid house, unable to apprehend Rao Anwar

Updated an hour ago
Zardari questions Nawaz's claim of being victimised

Zardari questions Nawaz's claim of being victimised

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Corruption reference against Dar adjourned till Wednesday

Corruption reference against Dar adjourned till Wednesday

Updated 4 hours ago
After 24 hours, ‘politics of resignation’ will have no meaning: Rana Sanaullah

After 24 hours, ‘politics of resignation’ will have no meaning: Rana Sanaullah

 Updated 6 hours ago
Panama JIT's Irfan Mangi posted as DG NAB Rawalpindi

Panama JIT's Irfan Mangi posted as DG NAB Rawalpindi

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM