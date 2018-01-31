Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 31 2018
AFP

‘Glee’ actor Mark Salling, who pleaded guilty to child porn, dead at 35

AFP

Wednesday Jan 31, 2018

US actor Mark Salling arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California, US, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond/Files
 

LOS ANGELES: US actor Mark Salling — known for his role in the hit musical TV series Glee — died Tuesday, weeks before being sentenced for possession of child pornography, his lawyer said. He was 35.

News outlet TMZ, citing law enforcement, said Salling had committed suicide by hanging.

"I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning," his lawyer Michael Proctor said in a statement.

"Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment."

Salling was facing sentencing on March 7 after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography under an agreement with prosecutors. He had been arrested in late 2015 and charged in 2016.

Authorities reportedly found more than 50,000 pornographic images and videos of children, mainly girls, on his laptop and an external drive.

On Glee, Salling played Noah Puckerman, an angry football player outside his comfort zone when he joins the high school glee club.

According to TMZ, he had previously attempted suicide in August.

Another actor on the hit series, Canadian Cory Monteith, died in July 2013 of an overdose of drugs and alcohol.

"The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected," Proctor said.

Has Kangana ended her spat with Karan Johar for good?

Indian income tax authorities seize Shah Rukh Khan's farmhouse in Alibag

Zara is selling lungi for $86 and calling it ‘check mini-skirt’

Malaysia bans Padmaavat for touching on ‘sensitivities of Islam’

Year of Qawwali: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to hold 100 shows across globe

Deepika will not invite Katrina to her wedding

Hillary Clinton pokes fun at Donald Trump in Grammys video

Padmaavat crosses INR 100 crore mark

Top quotes from Grammys night

