Fashion industry sets new guidelines to fight sexual misconduct

Model Bella Hadid presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2018 collection in a show that was presented in Lauren's private garage for New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, US, September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Files

NEW YORK: Ahead of the New York Fashion Week (NYFW), the industry is unveiling new professional guidelines to combat the kind of sexual harassment and assault allegations plaguing some of the world’s most renowned fashion photographers.



Designers, show producers, and photographers are asked to provide spaces "where models can change in privacy" at runway shows, according to recommendations sent by Council of Fashion Designers of America president Diane von Furstenberg.



Released Thursday, the text referred those who have "in any way felt threatened or unsafe" to resources compiled by the Model Alliance, which combats sexual harassment.

"The current climate has been marked by brave women and men and their revelations about an unacceptable culture in politics, sports, and entertainment, as well as in fashion," von Furstenberg said in a message accompanying the guidelines.

The CFDA’s move ahead of Monday’s Fashion Week kick-off comes amid the #MeToo movement and the wave of sexual misconduct accusations that have accompanied it, targeting fashion figures including photographers Terry Richardson, Bruce Weber, and Mario Testino.

All three once widely celebrated photographers are now barred from collaborating with Vogue and Vanity Fair publisher Conde Nast.

Conde Nast recently unveiled a "Code of Conduct" that seeks to "safeguard the dignity and well-being" of workers.

It has namely banned the use of unaccompanied models younger than 18, and all shoots involving nudity or sexually suggestive poses must be approved by the subject in advance. Alcohol and illegal drugs also have been barred.

The group extended the policy to its entire stable of publications around the world.