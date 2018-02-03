Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Saturday Feb 03 2018
By
AFP

Fashion industry sets new guidelines to fight sexual misconduct

By
AFP

Saturday Feb 03, 2018

Model Bella Hadid presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2018 collection in a show that was presented in Lauren's private garage for New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, US, September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Files
 

NEW YORK: Ahead of the New York Fashion Week (NYFW), the industry is unveiling new professional guidelines to combat the kind of sexual harassment and assault allegations plaguing some of the world’s most renowned fashion photographers.

Designers, show producers, and photographers are asked to provide spaces "where models can change in privacy" at runway shows, according to recommendations sent by Council of Fashion Designers of America president Diane von Furstenberg.

Released Thursday, the text referred those who have "in any way felt threatened or unsafe" to resources compiled by the Model Alliance, which combats sexual harassment.

"The current climate has been marked by brave women and men and their revelations about an unacceptable culture in politics, sports, and entertainment, as well as in fashion," von Furstenberg said in a message accompanying the guidelines.

The CFDA’s move ahead of Monday’s Fashion Week kick-off comes amid the #MeToo movement and the wave of sexual misconduct accusations that have accompanied it, targeting fashion figures including photographers Terry Richardson, Bruce Weber, and Mario Testino.

All three once widely celebrated photographers are now barred from collaborating with Vogue and Vanity Fair publisher Conde Nast.

Conde Nast recently unveiled a "Code of Conduct" that seeks to "safeguard the dignity and well-being" of workers.

It has namely banned the use of unaccompanied models younger than 18, and all shoots involving nudity or sexually suggestive poses must be approved by the subject in advance. Alcohol and illegal drugs also have been barred.

The group extended the policy to its entire stable of publications around the world.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Malaysia bans 'Padmaavat' over negative portrayal of Muslim ruler

Malaysia bans 'Padmaavat' over negative portrayal of Muslim ruler

 Updated 7 hours ago
Trailer of Pakistani animated adventure movie ‘Tick Tock’ released

Trailer of Pakistani animated adventure movie ‘Tick Tock’ released

 Updated 11 hours ago
Wedding bells? Sonam Kapoor to tie the knot with boyfriend Anand Ahuja

Wedding bells? Sonam Kapoor to tie the knot with boyfriend Anand Ahuja

 Updated 24 hours ago
Justin Timberlake says Janet not part of Super Bowl show

Justin Timberlake says Janet not part of Super Bowl show

 Updated yesterday
Lawsuit claims Wiz Khalifa copied other rapper's song

Lawsuit claims Wiz Khalifa copied other rapper's song

 Updated yesterday
Model Kate Upton accuses Guess exec of sexual harassment

Model Kate Upton accuses Guess exec of sexual harassment

 Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
Leave gym, focus on men instead: Alia advises Katrina

Leave gym, focus on men instead: Alia advises Katrina

 Updated 2 days ago
Star-studded premiere of Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor held in Karachi

Star-studded premiere of Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor held in Karachi

 Updated 2 days ago
Nintendo to produce Super Mario animation film with Illumination

Nintendo to produce Super Mario animation film with Illumination

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM