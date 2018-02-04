Bollywood celebs rule runway at fashion week

With a mix of glitz, glamour and royalty, the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 has proven to be a starry affair.

Many celebrities turned heads during the fashion weeks with their edgy fashion choices while others stealing the show with sheer grace and elegance.

Here are some Bollywood celebrities who caught our eye:

Sushmita Sen

Donned in a glittering lehenga choli and diaphanous dual dupattam, the former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen walked down the ramp to the tunes of Umrao Jaan's 'In Aankhon Ki Masti'.

Sushmita was the showstopper for fashion designer Sama Ali.

Photo: Instagram

Photo: Instagram

Photo: Instagram

Sania Mirza

India's ace tennis player Sania Mirza looked like a dream in a floral lehenga by designer Anushree Reddy.

Photo: Instagram Photo: Instagram Photo: Instagram





Saif Ali Khan

The Nawab of Pataudi redefined debonair as the showstopper for Shantanu and Nikhil.

Photo: Instagram

Photo: Instagram

Shahid and Mira Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, hailing from the success of Padmaavat, walked the ramp with wife Mira Rajput on the first day of the fashion show.

Shahid and Mira looked like a couple straight out of a fairy tale as they turned showstoppers for designer Anita Dongre.

Photo: Instagram

Photo: Instagram

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza stole the show as she stepped out in a full-sleeved ruby red blouse, matched with ochré -gold toned sari with shimmering embroidery that comprised gold zari work, stones and sequins.

Dia walked the ramp for designer Sanjukta Dutta.

Photo: Instagram

Photo: Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari looked regal as she glided down in an ivory silk, fully embroidered lehenga, choli and dupatta for fashion designer Payal Singhal.

Photo: Instagram Photo: Instagram Photo: Instagram

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu made a comeback on the runway with a stunning red and golden lehenga designed by Reshma Kunhi.

Photo: Instagram

Photo: Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia walked down the ramp wearing a delicately embroidered, ruffled blouse teamed with a bright red skirt embellished with gold work and a champagne coloured dupatta/stole.

She turned showstopper for designer Ashwini Reddy.

Photo: Instagram

Yami Gautam

The actress looked like a million bucks as she sashayed down the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra.

She opted for a gorgeous ivory and black saree and paired it with an edgy fringe blouse.

Photo: Instagram Photo: Instagram

Karan Johar

Karan Johar turned a lot of heads with his new futuristic yet suave avatar on the third day of Lakme Fashion Week, being held in India.

The 44-year-old filmmaker went all out while walking the ramp for designer Falguni Shane Peacock.

Photo: Instagram

Kriti Sanon

Gracing the ramp, Kriti Sanon wore a beautiful pastel hue lehenga as she turned showstopper for master couturier Tarun Tahiliani.

Photo: Instagram Photo: Instagram



