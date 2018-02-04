Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 04 2018
Web Desk

Bollywood celebs rule runway at fashion week

Web Desk

Sunday Feb 04, 2018

With a mix of glitz, glamour and royalty, the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 has proven to be a starry affair. 

Many celebrities turned heads during the fashion weeks with their edgy fashion choices while others stealing the show with sheer grace and elegance. 

Here are some Bollywood celebrities who caught our eye: 

Sushmita Sen

Donned in a glittering lehenga choli and diaphanous dual dupattam, the former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen walked down the ramp to the tunes of Umrao Jaan's 'In Aankhon Ki Masti'. 

Sushmita was the showstopper for fashion designer Sama Ali. 

Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
 

Sania Mirza

India's ace tennis player Sania Mirza looked like a dream in a floral lehenga by designer Anushree Reddy. 

Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram


Saif Ali Khan 

The Nawab of Pataudi redefined debonair as the showstopper for Shantanu and Nikhil. 

Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

Shahid and Mira Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, hailing from the success of Padmaavat, walked the ramp with wife Mira Rajput on the first day of the fashion show. 

Shahid and Mira looked like a couple straight out of a fairy tale as they turned showstoppers for designer Anita Dongre. 

Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza stole the show as she stepped out in a full-sleeved ruby red blouse, matched with ochré -gold toned sari with shimmering embroidery that comprised gold zari work, stones and sequins.

Dia walked the ramp for designer Sanjukta Dutta.

Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari looked regal as she glided down in an ivory silk, fully embroidered lehenga, choli and dupatta for fashion designer Payal Singhal. 

Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu made a comeback on the runway with a stunning red and golden lehenga designed by Reshma Kunhi. 

Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia walked down the ramp wearing a delicately embroidered, ruffled blouse teamed with a bright red skirt embellished with gold work and a champagne coloured dupatta/stole.

She turned showstopper for designer Ashwini Reddy. 

Photo: Instagram

Yami Gautam

The actress looked like a million bucks as she sashayed down the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra. 

She opted for a gorgeous ivory and black saree and paired it with an edgy fringe blouse.

Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

Karan Johar

Karan Johar turned a lot of heads with his new futuristic yet suave avatar on the third day of Lakme Fashion Week, being held in India.

The 44-year-old filmmaker went all out while walking the ramp for designer Falguni Shane Peacock.

Photo: Instagram

Kriti Sanon

Gracing the ramp,  Kriti Sanon wore a beautiful pastel hue lehenga as she turned showstopper for master couturier Tarun Tahiliani.

Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram


More From Entertainment:

UK police probing Weinstein assault claims by nine women: media

UK police probing Weinstein assault claims by nine women: media

 Updated 2 hours ago
Actor Sajid Hasan reveals harrowing case of hair transplant mishap

Actor Sajid Hasan reveals harrowing case of hair transplant mishap

 Updated 3 hours ago
Uma Thurman accuses Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault

Uma Thurman accuses Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault

 Updated 11 hours ago
At 14, Deepika made her harasser feel sorry for teasing her

At 14, Deepika made her harasser feel sorry for teasing her

 Updated 14 hours ago
Lady Gaga cancels tour dates due to 'severe pain'

Lady Gaga cancels tour dates due to 'severe pain'

 Updated 19 hours ago
Karan Johar's stylish makeover has the internet smitten

Karan Johar’s stylish makeover has the internet smitten

Updated 23 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan takes Anushka and Katrina for a ride around town

Shah Rukh Khan takes Anushka and Katrina for a ride around town

Updated yesterday
Cheating encouraged in new Monopoly version

Cheating encouraged in new Monopoly version

 Updated yesterday
Spice Girls announce plans to work together again

Spice Girls announce plans to work together again

 Updated yesterday
Load More
