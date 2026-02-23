Charli XCX makes rare confession about George Daniel wedding: 'Too much'

Charli XCX and George Daniel celebrated their nuptials for a week straight and at some point it got a bit “too much,” as the pop star admitted during a recent interview.

The 33-year-old musician appeared on Quenlin Blackwell’s series, Feeding Starving Celebrities, on Sunday, February 22, and recalled her fun (and drunk) wedding to The 1975 drummer, 35.

The BRAT hitmaker and Daniel took their vows in a private ceremony at Hackney Town Hall in London, and flied to Sicily soon after for a grand celebration.

As Blackwell asked Charli how "lit" she was at her wedding, the Grammy winner did not shy away from admitting, "Oh, babe. Like 20. Like it was really — everyone got so ill. Like, everyone was hungover."

The Apples songstress continued, "We were, like, dead on our honeymoon. Dead."

However, despite the drinks blurring out their events, it was “amazing,” Charli added, "We did, like, a three-day thing, but everybody kind of got in town a little bit early, so it was kind of more like a week thing," she said. "We were going out for drinks with like, Matty [Healy] and Gabby [Bechtel], and Devon [Lee Carlson]. Like, on the f---ing Wednesday. And we were getting married on the Saturday. It was just kind of like everyone was around."

The host quipped, "It was a week bender that was a wedding also," to which Charli responded, "It was a little much."

The star-studded wedding is still the best night of Charli’s life, she noted, as it was “so cute and fun, and fun people DJed. It was very sweet."