pakistan
Sunday Feb 04 2018
Sharif brothers ridiculed institutions: Kaira

Sunday Feb 04, 2018

Pakistan Peoples Party Leader Qamar Zaman Kaira while addressing party workers at Lahore's Badami Bagh on February 4, 2017. Photo: Geo News screen shot 
LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira remarked on Sunday that political opponents Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif ridiculed state institutions.

Addressing party workers at Lahore’s Badami Bagh, Kaira said that Nawaz had earlier said that he will accept the verdict of the Supreme Court but later criticised it.

“Sharif brothers have ridiculed the institutions of the state,” he said, adding that Nawaz should be prepared to go to Adiala Jail [Rawalpindi].

“The Sharif brothers used to level corruption allegations against PPP, now the courts have declared the entire family as thieves,” he remarked.

The PPP leader claimed that the party leaders were held accountable before the courts during the tenure of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

He also warned Nawaz that the true ‘heirs’ of Lahore have arrived. “Mian Sahab [Nawaz Sharif], the heirs of Lahore are here," he said, adding that the party will hold a rally at Mochi Gate tomorrow (Monday) in light of the Kashmir Day.

Kaira remarked that Kashmiris also made many sacrifices for the independence of Pakistan. 

“The People of Pakistan are standing with Kashmiris,” he added. “Both India and United States have launched an attack on Pakistan.”

