Farooq Sattar’s MQM is dubious, says PSP’s Raza Haroon

ISLAMABAD: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Secretary-General Raza Haroon said on Tuesday that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar was the 12th player in his own party.



Addressing the media outside Election Commission of Pakistan, Haroon called character of the Sattar-led MQM 'suspicious', adding that MQM-P leaders are going to attack each other's factions before the general elections.

However, Haroon said, his party's door was open for disgruntled leaders of MQM-Pakistan.

"MQM's alternative has come in Karachi. Current leaders of MQM are not eligible for the leadership," he said, and taking a jibe at the MQM-P leader, termed Sattar’s press conference, ‘like the previous Land Cruiser press conference’.

Haroon said MQM failed to deliver for its voters and was engaged in infighting on Senate tickets.

“Had they fought on Karachi's issues it would have been better,” he added. “Sindh is in crisis, residents of the metropolis are forced to drink poisonous water but the party is in a brawl for Senate tickets.”

The PSP leader claimed that MQM-P was under pressure as PSP announced to contest the Senate polls, due on March 3.