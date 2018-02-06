Salman Khan’s ‘Mujhe Ladki Mil Gayi’ tweet sends internet into frenzy

Salman Khan/File photo

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gave his fans a mini-heart attack with his cryptic tweet ‘Mujhe Ladki Mil Gayi’ (translation: ‘I have found a girl’) earlier today.

Wait..what? The actor, one of the most eligible bachelors in the industry, has frequently rubbished rumours of any impending marriage, and so the ambiguous tweet was enough to drive social media crazy.

Fans began to hyperventilate.

After some hours of excruciating silence, Salman Khan finally revealed that what he actually meant was, he has found an actress for his upcoming venture 'Loveratri'.

"Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na," he tweeted, introducing a fresh face to star opposite Aayush Sharma.



'Loveratri' marks the debut for Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, the husband of his sister Arpita Khan. The film, produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Minawala, is said to be shot in Gujarat.