Ashiana housing case: LDA chief engineer presents financial records to NAB

LAHORE: The chief engineer of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) submitted financial records related to Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today, sources informed Geo News.

LDA's Israr Saeed presented all the required documents to the anti-graft body.

NAB sources have informed that the department is reviewing all the provided documents and if required can again summon LDA authorities.

Earlier on January 22, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif recorded his statement on the case before NAB.

On January 17, NAB Lahore had issued a notification stating that it has been conducting an inquiry against management/officials of Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC), Lahore Casa Developers, Lahore Development Authority and others.

The letter read that the prima facie, Shehbaz Sharif, being the Punjab chief minister, ordered "cancellation of award of contract of Ashiana-e-Iqbal to successful bidder Ch Latif and Sons, leading to award of contract to Lahore Casa Developers (JV), a proxy of Paragon City (Pvt) Limited, which resulted in the loss of Rs193 million approximately."