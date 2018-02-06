Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Ashiana housing case: LDA chief engineer presents financial records to NAB

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Feb 06, 2018

LAHORE: The chief engineer of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) submitted financial records related to Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today, sources informed Geo News.

LDA's Israr Saeed presented all the required documents to the anti-graft body.

NAB sources have informed that the department is reviewing all the provided documents and if required can again summon LDA authorities.

Earlier on January 22, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif recorded his statement on the case before NAB.

Ashiana housing case: Shehbaz Sharif records statement with NAB

NAB Lahore had summoned the Punjab CM at 10am today with regard to an inquiry into the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme

On January 17, NAB Lahore had issued a notification stating that it has been conducting an inquiry against management/officials of Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC), Lahore Casa Developers, Lahore Development Authority and others.

The letter read that the prima facie, Shehbaz Sharif, being the Punjab chief minister, ordered "cancellation of award of contract of Ashiana-e-Iqbal to successful bidder Ch Latif and Sons, leading to award of contract to Lahore Casa Developers (JV), a proxy of Paragon City (Pvt) Limited, which resulted in the loss of Rs193 million approximately."

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz to chair party meeting at Chaudhry Muneer's residence shortly

Nawaz to chair party meeting at Chaudhry Muneer's residence shortly

Updated an hour ago
Asma rape-murder case: Suspect's DNA matches sample

Asma rape-murder case: Suspect's DNA matches sample

 Updated an hour ago
Disqualification duration case: Nawaz not to partake in proceedings

Disqualification duration case: Nawaz not to partake in proceedings

 Updated an hour ago
Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan summon separate MQM-P meetings

Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan summon separate MQM-P meetings

 Updated 2 hours ago
FC Balochistan arrest 11 suspects, recover arms

FC Balochistan arrest 11 suspects, recover arms

Updated 3 hours ago
Global cooperation key to ending poverty, says Maleeha Lodhi

Global cooperation key to ending poverty, says Maleeha Lodhi

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Farooq Sattar’s MQM is dubious, says PSP’s Raza Haroon

Farooq Sattar’s MQM is dubious, says PSP’s Raza Haroon

 Updated 3 hours ago
Court extends physical custody of Zainab rape, murder suspect

Court extends physical custody of Zainab rape, murder suspect

Updated 3 hours ago
CM KP takes notice of Mardan Nazim Himayatullah’s brawl with doctors

CM KP takes notice of Mardan Nazim Himayatullah’s brawl with doctors

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM