Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Rana Sanaullah's statements are reckless: Fawad Chaudhry

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Feb 06, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Fawad Chaudhry, while rejecting criticism levelled against KP’s police by Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, said the minister’s statements pertaining to the Asma case are reckless.

While addressing a press conference, Chaudhry read out the statistics regarding improvement in law and order in the province and discussed the latest development in the rape and murder case of three-year-old Asma in Mardan.

He further said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police will hold a press conference regarding the arrest of suspects.

Fawad Chaudhry criticised Sanaullah, saying the statistics given by him were incorrect.

“Rana Sanaullah describes the performance of police, which isn’t his domain,” said Chaudhry.

Rana Sanaullah, in his earlier press conference, had alleged that Imran Khan was trying to cover up the incompetency of KP police.

Propaganda was done to make it appear as if the girl died of natural causes, said Sanaullah.

The allegations were rejected by the PTI spokesman, who said that Punjab law minister speaking on this issue is beyond comprehension.

The PTI spokesman said that on Wednesday the decision of Mashal murder case will come out, adding that all the suspects in the case have been arrested.

While reading out the statistics, Fawad Chaudhry said that kidnapping for ransom incidents have decreased by 82 percent in the province.

He said that the incidents of robbery have declined by 45 percent.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will not find a single seat in KP, adding that the ruling party doesn’t have a candidate in the province.

Earlier today, Rana Sanaullah, while revealing the latest development in the ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of the minor girl, said a DNA sample from one of the suspects has been found to match the remains collected from the body of Asma.

The KP government had sent DNA samples of 145 suspects to the Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory for DNA testing, Sanaullah said.

Asma rape-murder case: Suspect's DNA matches samples sent by KP police

The name of the suspect whose DNA has matched has not been announced yet

The name of the suspect in question has not been announced by the authorities yet, for fear that he may flee the country.

Following the DNA match, the Punjab government had contacted the KP government and sent it a report on the latest development.  

Asma was reported missing from the Gujjar Garhi area in Mardan on January 13 and recovered dead the next day from the nearby sugarcane fields.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Two killed in Peshawar firing incident

Two killed in Peshawar firing incident

 Updated 41 minutes ago
Rangers’ special powers in Karachi extended for 90 days

Rangers’ special powers in Karachi extended for 90 days

 Updated 2 hours ago
Everyone aware of horse-traders in Senate election: Asif

Everyone aware of horse-traders in Senate election: Asif

Updated 2 hours ago
Ashiana housing case: LDA chief engineer presents financial records to NAB

Ashiana housing case: LDA chief engineer presents financial records to NAB

 Updated 5 hours ago
Nawaz to chair party meeting at Chaudhry Muneer's residence shortly

Nawaz to chair party meeting at Chaudhry Muneer's residence shortly

Updated 5 hours ago
Asma rape-murder case: Suspect's DNA matches samples sent by KP police

Asma rape-murder case: Suspect's DNA matches samples sent by KP police

Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM