Rana Sanaullah's statements are reckless: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Fawad Chaudhry, while rejecting criticism levelled against KP’s police by Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, said the minister’s statements pertaining to the Asma case are reckless.

While addressing a press conference, Chaudhry read out the statistics regarding improvement in law and order in the province and discussed the latest development in the rape and murder case of three-year-old Asma in Mardan.

He further said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police will hold a press conference regarding the arrest of suspects.

Fawad Chaudhry criticised Sanaullah, saying the statistics given by him were incorrect.

“Rana Sanaullah describes the performance of police, which isn’t his domain,” said Chaudhry.

Rana Sanaullah, in his earlier press conference, had alleged that Imran Khan was trying to cover up the incompetency of KP police.

Propaganda was done to make it appear as if the girl died of natural causes, said Sanaullah.

The allegations were rejected by the PTI spokesman, who said that Punjab law minister speaking on this issue is beyond comprehension.

The PTI spokesman said that on Wednesday the decision of Mashal murder case will come out, adding that all the suspects in the case have been arrested.

While reading out the statistics, Fawad Chaudhry said that kidnapping for ransom incidents have decreased by 82 percent in the province.

He said that the incidents of robbery have declined by 45 percent.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will not find a single seat in KP, adding that the ruling party doesn’t have a candidate in the province.

Earlier today, Rana Sanaullah, while revealing the latest development in the ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of the minor girl, said a DNA sample from one of the suspects has been found to match the remains collected from the body of Asma.



The KP government had sent DNA samples of 145 suspects to the Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory for DNA testing, Sanaullah said.



The name of the suspect in question has not been announced by the authorities yet, for fear that he may flee the country.



Following the DNA match, the Punjab government had contacted the KP government and sent it a report on the latest development.



Asma was reported missing from the Gujjar Garhi area in Mardan on January 13 and recovered dead the next day from the nearby sugarcane fields.

