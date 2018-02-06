Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 06 2018
Web Desk

Here’s what’s new at the 9th Karachi Literature Festival

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 06, 2018

Boasting a diverse list of panellists and what looks like interesting sessions, the festival will commence from February 9-11
 

Organisers of the Karachi Literature Festival are bringing the literary affair once again to Karachi, marking nine years since it first hit the metropolis.

Boasting a diverse list of panellists and what looks like interesting sessions, the festival will commence from February 9-11.

The sessions cover a wide range of topics, from book launches and mushairas to discussions on recent political developments.

Talking to Geo.tv, the festival’s organiser Ameena Syed highlighted some new features introduced this year, which include an open mic and a speakers corner.

Syed said that this is a unique opportunity for all aspiring literati to showcase their work to a wide-ranging audience.

“I appeal the youth to come in and read their work, prose, poetry, whatever they want to,” she said.

The open mic will be held at a location within the venue, separate from the sessions.

When asked if certain sessions were included based especially on current developments in the country, Syed said that the organisers ”absolutely” try to make it contemporary and have therefore included sessions on child abuse and the #Metoo movement.

Among notable foreign panellists attending, Syed said people can look forward to attending sessions by Y. Venugopal Reddy, former Governor of Reserve Bank of India, and Bengali author Rosinka Chaudhuri, among others.

The full schedule can be viewed here.

