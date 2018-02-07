Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 07 2018
Web Desk

Frieha Altaf apologises after video causes stir on social media

Wednesday Feb 07, 2018

Fashion model and entrepreneur Frieha Altaf recently made headlines after she took a bold stance on the subject of child abuse, sharing her own painful experience.

Shortly after opening up on such an important subject, the fashion model shared videos on her social media account, which received tremendous backlash.

Freiha Altaf shared videos on Instagram, in which she filmed various people specially women, mocking their choice of clothes.

In one of the videos, she filmed a woman from back with her commentary in the background. “It has been a long time we have seen a waistcoat and especially at an airport,” she said, adding cheekily ‘except on a qawwal’.

The videos and her comments were not taken lightly by people on social media, who slammed her for her insensitivity towards choice of people to wear what they want.

After the backlash, Frieha had to instantly apologise. In her tweets, she said that she did not mean to hurt anyone’s feelings.

She said that she was not invading anyone's privacy.

It seems that the celebrity knew little about the repercussions of being in the spotlight and acting blithely regarding sensitive matters. It was good of the fashionista to apologise, taking into consideration her social standing and activism.

