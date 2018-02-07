ECP orders petitioner to submit evidence in PTI foreign funding case

The Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad. Photo: Geo News file

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday ordered petitioner Akbar S. Babar to present documents of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) accounts.

PTI's lawyer Anwar Mansoor was absent from the hearing, of a foreign-funding case against the party, earlier today.

The party's finance secretary Sardar Azhar Tariq requested the ECP to adjourn the hearing.

Commenting on the request, ECP's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) member Irshad Qaiser said the party is using delay tactics to avoid punishment.

"Party is taking cover behind stay orders," Qaiser said. "The Supreme Court decides on cases within a span of few months. Delay [in this case] can damage ECP's standing," remarked ECP's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) member Irshad Qaiser.

The case was adjourned until February 20.



'Our hands are clean'

Speaking to the media, Tariq claimed that the party was not involved in any wrongdoing.

"Our hands are clean. Everyone knows Imran Khan is Sadiq [honest] and Ameen [truthful]," he said, adding that PTI had submitted all documents in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court.

He further alleged that efforts were being made to defame Imran.